The main event on the final day of the Killarney Races, the BoyleSports Handicap Chase, went to The Dara Man

Here's how the closing stages unfolded

Today's winners at Killarney

2.15 no 6 The Insider 10/3

2.50 no 4 Little Big Rocky 15/2

3.25 no 14 Shannon Glory 10/3jf

4.00 no 6 Magnor Glory 11/2jf

4.35 no 7 The Dara Man 7/2

5.10 no 1 Ash Tree Meadow 8/13f

5.40 no no 1 Saylavee 8/13f