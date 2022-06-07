Advertisement
Killarney club enter team in Rás Tailteann

Jun 7, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Killarney club enter team in Rás Tailteann
Killarney Cycling Club are to enter a team into the upcoming Rás Tailteann with will have a stage finishing in the Kingdom.

Lorcan Daly, John Brosnan, Conor Kissane, Simon Ryan and Leo Doyle will form the Killarney club team.

The team will closely monitored by Stephen Daly, Niamh Sheahan, Denis O Shea and Mike Breen

The race kicks off in Dublin on Friday and runs for 5 tough stages finishing in Dundalk on Tuesday. Stage 2 of the event will finish in Castleisland and stage 3 will get underway from the Kerry town

