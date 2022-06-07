Killarney club enter team in Rás Tailteann

Killarney Cycling Club are to enter a team into the upcoming Rás Tailteann with will have a stage finishing in the Kingdom.

Lorcan Daly, John Brosnan, Conor Kissane, Simon Ryan and Leo Doyle will form the Killarney club team.

The team will closely monitored by Stephen Daly, Niamh Sheahan, Denis O Shea and Mike Breen

The race kicks off in Dublin on Friday and runs for 5 tough stages finishing in Dundalk on Tuesday. Stage 2 of the event will finish in Castleisland and stage 3 will get underway from the Kerry town