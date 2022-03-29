Killarney Celtic to discover 1/4 Final opponent

Killarney Celtic will today discover their opponent for the 1/4 Finals of the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup.
The draw for the last 8 and the semi-finals is to take place at lunchtime.
