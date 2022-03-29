Advertisement
Sport

Killarney Celtic to discover 1/4 Final opponent

Mar 29, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Killarney Celtic will today discover their opponent for the 1/4 Finals of the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup.

The draw for the last 8 and the semi-finals is to take place at lunchtime.

