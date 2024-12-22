Killarney Celtic awards night photos

Advertisement

1. Killarney Celtic youths player of the year Noah Sexton receives the Jimmy Falvey memorial perpetual cup from Maria Falvey. Also included are John Somers (Treasurer), Philip O'Callaghan (Chairman), Paul O'Sullivan (Manager) and Paul Sherry (Vice-Chairman) at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

2. Der Lyne receives an outstanding service award from Philip O'Callaghan (Chairman), John Somers (Treasurer), left, and Paul Sherry (Vice-Chairman), right, at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

3. Nattagun Ryan receives the Killarney Celtic B team player of the year award from managers Paul and Rory O'Sullivan at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Also seated are Puttanya and Saranya Ryan. Standing from left are Philip O'Callaghan (Chairman), John Somers (Treasurer), Mike Ryan, Jane O'Donoghue and Paul Sherry (Vice-Chairman). Picture: Eamonn Keogh

4. Killarney Celtic U-17 girls player of the year Clodagh McCormick Moriarty with team coach David MacIndoe, Tanya McCormick, Maureen McCormick, Philip O'Callaghan (Chairman), John Somers (Treasurer), Paul Sherry (Vice-Chairman) and teammates at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night.

5. Serhii Vasylets Der Lyne receives the Killarney Celtic Club Top Man Award award from Philip O'Callaghan (Chairman), John Somers (Treasurer), left, and Paul Sherry (Vice-Chairman), right, at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

6. Killarney Celtic club person of the year award recipient David MacIndoe with family members Louise and Sharon MacIndoe (seated), Ewan, Amber and Dave MacIndoe and William Gaughran at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

7. Killarney Celtic club person of the year award recipient David MacIndoe with family members Louise and Sharon MacIndoe (seated), William Gaughran, Amber, Dave and Ewan MacIndoe at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

8. Killarney Celtic club person of the year award recipient David MacIndoe with Jane O'Donoghue, John Somers (Treasurer), Philip O'Callaghan (Chairman), Paul Sherry (Vice-Chairman) and members of the U-17 girls team at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

9 Killarney Celtic senior A player of the year Matt Keane receives the Aidan Cronin memorial award from Diarmuid Daly and Alan Cronin. Back from left are Philip O'Callaghan (Chairman), Thomas McCarthy, Aoife O'Sullivan (Secretary), Paul Sherry (Vice-Chairman), Jane O'Donoghue, Aidan Cronin and John Somers (Treasurer) at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

10. Killarney Celtic senior A player of the year Matt Keane receives the Aidan Cronin memorial award from Diarmuid Daly and Alan Cronin at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

11. Paul Sherry receives an outstanding service award from Philip O'Callaghan (Chairman) at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Also included are management committee members Thomas McCarthy, Jane O'Donoghue, John Somers (Treasurer) and Aoife O'Sullivan (Secretary). Picture: Eamonn Keogh

12. Paul Sherry receives an outstanding service award from Philip O'Callaghan (Chairman) at the Killarney Celtic annual awards and Christmas party in The Avenue Hotel on Friday night. Also included are management committee members Jane O'Donoghue, Aoife O'Sullivan (Secretary), Thomas McCarthy and John Somers (Treasurer). Picture: Eamonn Keogh