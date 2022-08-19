Killarney celebrates 200 years

Killarney Races celebrated 200 years of racing on Thursday at the popular County Kerry racecourse. Yesterday was the opening day of AugustFest, an exciting three-day summer horse-racing festival that will run from now until Saturday 20th of August inclusive.

Kerry Senior Football Captain, Sean O’Shea with a host of fellow teammates and back-room staff escorted Sam Maguire to the racecourse arriving by jaunting cart to take part in the bi-centenary celebrations. Racegoers of all ages were thrilled to get up close with the Sam Maguire Cup and our fantastic Kerry football legends.

The first race at Killarney Racecourse was recorded in 1822. In the early days, the meetings were supported by Lord Clanmorris and the Earl of Kenmare, the feature race being the Kenmare Stakes from 1826 to 1830. The current racing venue located at Ross Road held its first race meeting on 20 July 1936 and Ontario was the first ever winner at the track, winning the 1½ mile handicap hurdle, in the hands of jockey Willie O’ Grady.

During the August racing festival, a special commemorative marquee featuring a wonderful collection of memorabilia and photographs from the last 200 years is open to all in attendance for the duration of the festival.

Killarney Racecourse Chairman, Gerard Coughlan commented “Today we celebrated a major milestone here at Killarney Races, two hundred years of racing in Killarney which is amazing. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all locals and visitors to Killarney to come along and be part of the two-hundred-year celebrations during AugustFest! It’s a rare opportunity to be able to say ‘I was there the day they celebrated the bi-centenary’ anywhere and what a great story to share with the grandchildren in years to come. On that note, we are looking forward to welcoming multiple generations of families over the next few days, so make a plan and come along and join us for what will be a most remarkable festival at our beautiful boutique racecourse this August!”

Patrons are advised to book online and come along early to enjoy the stunning views, facilities, delicious food, live music on the lawn and soak up the boutique festival atmosphere for which Killarney Races is famous.

