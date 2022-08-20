Advertisement
Killarney August meeting concludes today

Aug 20, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Killarney August meeting concludes today
A 7 race card today brings the curtain down on the Killarney August meeting.

The feature goes to post at 5 past 5, The Tote Always SP Or Better Handicap Steeplechase.

Rock Road is the early favourite for the 2 and a half mile event.

The opener is at 2.10 and the going is good to yielding, good in places.

The main event yesterday, the Larkin's Bar & Sheahan's Bar Handicap Hurdle was won by Effernock Fizz.

Winners yesterday:
4.05 Pepsiwithacap 12/1
4.40 Effernock Fizz 13/2
5.15 Rexem evens fav
5.45 Jon Snow 11/10 fav
6.20 Meehall 14/1
6.55 Carnet De Stage 12/1
7.30 Dads Lad 6/4 fav
8.05 Next Week 33/1

Killarney Racecourse officially has unveiled its new entrance as part of their bi-centenary celebrations programme. Minister for Education, Norma Foley together with Jonathan Mullin Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs from Horse Racing Ireland, The Irish Horse-Racing Regulatory Board and Killarney Racecourse formally opened the gates as part of a short ceremony before racing.

The project commenced in November 2020 and its completion was hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic, increased costs and availability of materials. The development has been partially grant assisted by Horse Racing Ireland’s Capital Development Fund.

