Killarney Athletic 7 A Side update

Killarney Athletic A.F.C. 7 A Side sponsored by Killarney/Kenmare/Caherciveen Credit Union

Under 14 Hennigan Auctioneers 2 Mike’s Men 2

Under 14 The Shanty Ballyfinnane 0 The Tyre Kickers 4

Senior Last 16 Romelu Wasn’t Built in a day 0 The Caddy Shackers 2

Senior Last 16 Mos Masonry Ltd 1 Mackeys Crew 2

Senior Last 16 Dennehys Ramblers 0 v Muck Savages 1

Under 14 The Boys in Green 0 Mighty Kingdom 3

Under 14 Fossa Warriors 3 The Shanty Ballyfinnane 1

Senior Last 16 Boru Barbers 4 Jack C's Ultras 5

8.25 Ladies The Best of the West 1 Utility Trust in 1

Pitch 1 Pitch 2

Wednesday 28th June Wednesday 28th June

6.45 Under 14 The Boys in Green v Mike’s Men 6.45 Under 14 Fossa Warriors v The Tyre Kickers

7.10 Senior 12 Mins (1) Barely Athletic v G 7.10 Over 35 Semi Finals 1st Place v 4th Place

7.40 Under 14 Hennigan Auctioneers v Mighty Kingdom 7.35 Under 14 The Shanty Ballyfinnanev The Tyre Kickers

8.05 Senior 12 Mins (2) Jimmy’s 7’s v H 8.00 Over 35 Semi Finals 2nd Place v 3rd Place

8.35 Senior 12 Mins (3) The Failte v E 8.25 Senior 12 Mins (4) The Lake Hotel v F