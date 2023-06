Killarney Athletic 7 A Side results

Killarney Athletic A.F.C. 7 A Side Results

Senior Muck Savages 1 Tricel Nova Stars 0

Senior The Caddyshakers 1 MOS Masonry Ltd 1

Senior Connie’s Cousins 0 K FC 0

Senior The Lake Hotel 5 Daly’s SuperValu 2

Senior The Caddyshakers 1 Muck Savages 1

Senior MOS Masonry Limited 6 Tricel Nova Stars 1

Senior The 10/10 Boys 1 Connie’s Cousins 1

Senior Daly’s SuperValu 2 K FC 2

Senior The Failte 2 Muck Savages 0

Over 35 Aghadoe Physio 1 Red Chair Recruitment 0

Senior The 10/10 Boys 1 Boru Barbers 1

Ladies The Best of the West 2 Gerry’s 0

Ladies Nora’s Ballbreakers 2 Utility Trust 4

Seniors The 10/10 Boys 2 K FC 2

TODAY:

Pitch 1 Pitch 2

Friday 23rd June Friday 23rd June

6.45 Senior Jeanbuk VII v Tricel Fortis Fox’s 6.45 Senior Barley Athletic v Mackey’s Crew

7.10 Senior Jimmy’s 7’s v Dennehy’s Ramblers 7.10 Senior James and SOD FC v Jack C’s Ultras

7.35 Senior The Failte v Tricel Nova Stars 7.35 Senior The Caddyshakers v Muck Savages

8.00 Senior The 10/10 Boys v K FC 8.00 Senior The Lake Hotel v Connie’s Cousins

8.25 Ladies Nora’s Ballbreakers v Tricel Maxus Ladies 8.25 Over 35 Tim Jones & Sons Ltd v Red Chair Recruitment

8.50 Ladies Utility Trust v Gerry’s 8.50 Senior Connie’s Cousins v Boru Barbers