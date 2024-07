Killarney Athletic 7 A Side fixtures and results

Killarney Athletic 7 A Side Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union

Results Monday 1st July

Pitch 1

Under 14 The Kerry Dropouts 2 The Shanty 4

Under 14 The Kerry Dropouts 0 Tyre Kickers 3

Under 14 Utility Trust 6 Firies Finest 2

Senior last 16 4 Star Pizza 2 Macca Group 0

Senior last 16 Jack C’s Ultras 4 Spoons FC 1

Pitch 2

Under 14 Tyre Kickers 0 Dazzlers Army 2

Under 14 Dazzlers Army 0 The Shanty 3

Over 35 Tim Jones Butchers 2 Red Chair Recruitment 2

Under 14 Tyre Kickers 2 The Shanty 2

Under 14 Utility Trust 5 Firies Finest 1

Senior last 16 The Flesk Restaurant 4 Emerald Eagles 1

Senior last 16 The Corner Bar 1 Three Day Hender 0

Fixtures Tuesday 2 July

Pitch 1

6.45 Under 16 Tricel FC v Badman Tan

7.10 Under 16 Jungle Army v Rathmore Rovers

7.35 Under 16 Tricel FC v Rich Tea FC

8.00 Over 35 Red Chair Recruitment V Aghadoe Physio

8.25 Senior Last 16 Failte Legends v Failte Hotel

8.50 Senior last 16 FC Goa United v MD O'Shea's Park Road

Pitch 2

6.45 Under 16 Rich Tea FC v Stand on Business

7.10 Under 16 Floggie FC v Snakes and Ladders

7.35 Under 16 Badman Tan v Stand on Business

8.00 Over 35 Tim Jones Butchers v I am not running after that

8.25 senior last 16 Tricel FC v Fent Folders

8.50 Senior las 16 GM Tyres v The Lake Hotel

