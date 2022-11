Kilkerrin-Clonberne are the first team into this year's All-Ireland Club Ladies Football final.

Chloe Miskell and Ailish Morrissey scored the goals as the holders beat Waterford's Ballymacarbry by 2-10 to 0-2 at Fraher Field.

Monaghan's Donaghmoyne and Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin meet in the second semi-final tomorrow.