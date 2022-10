Kilkenny's Miriam Walsh is among those nominated for Senior Camogie Player of the Year.

She's joined on the shortlist by Katrina Mackey of Cork and Waterford's Lorraine Bray.

Galway duo Lisa Casserly and Niamh McPeake are nominated for the Intermediate award, along with Cork's Joanne Casey.

Three Antrim players make up the shortlist in the Premier Junior grade, with Dervla Cosgrove, Aine Graham and Emma Laverty all nominated.