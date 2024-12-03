Advertisement
Sport

Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty retires

Dec 3, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty retires
Share this article

Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty has retired from inter-county hurling.

The Erin's Own club man won four All Ireland titles during a 14 year career with the Cats.

Fogarty also claimed nine Leinster titles as well as five National Leagues.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

County Convention takes place tonight
Advertisement
Chris Boyd joins Munster as Performance Consultant
Collingwood confirm departure of Aishling Sheridan
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council achieves strong or excellent result for 80% of National Enforcement Priorities
Collingwood confirm departure of Aishling Sheridan
Galopin Des Champs named the Horse of the Year
Chris Boyd joins Munster as Performance Consultant
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus