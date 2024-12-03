Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty retires

Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty has retired from inter-county hurling.
The Erin's Own club man won four All Ireland titles during a 14 year career with the Cats.
Fogarty also claimed nine Leinster titles as well as five National Leagues.
Advertisement
Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty has retired from inter-county hurling.
The Erin's Own club man won four All Ireland titles during a 14 year career with the Cats.
Fogarty also claimed nine Leinster titles as well as five National Leagues.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus