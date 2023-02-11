Advertisement
Sport

Kilkenny v Tipperary, Limerick v Clare match lookahead

Feb 11, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Kilkenny v Tipperary, Limerick v Clare match lookahead Kilkenny v Tipperary, Limerick v Clare match lookahead
Share this article

The Kilkenny senior hurling team will face off against rivals Tipperary in the Allianz National hurling league in round two of division one at UPMC Nowlan Park. Speaking is former Kilkenny goalkeeper as KCLR analayst Michael Walsh.

 

Advertisement

In other division one hurling, Limerick looks for their first victory of the season against Clare, who won their first round match up with Westmeath. The game is on at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Speaking is former Limerick hurler , Leo O'Connor.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus