Kilkenny v Tipperary, Limerick v Clare match lookahead

The Kilkenny senior hurling team will face off against rivals Tipperary in the Allianz National hurling league in round two of division one at UPMC Nowlan Park. Speaking is former Kilkenny goalkeeper as KCLR analayst Michael Walsh.

Advertisement

In other division one hurling, Limerick looks for their first victory of the season against Clare, who won their first round match up with Westmeath. The game is on at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Speaking is former Limerick hurler , Leo O'Connor.