Kilkenny are off to a winning start in Division One of the Allianz National Hurling League.

At Corrigan Park it finished Antrim 0-15, Kilkenny 1-18.

Tipperary are just getting underway against Laois at FBD Semple Stadium.

A power outage at Chadwicks Wexford Park has delayed the game between Wexford and Galway.

From 7:30pm, Cork welcome All-Ireland champions Limerick to Pairc Ui Chaoimh.