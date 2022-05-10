Kilkenny clinch Leinster under-20 title

Kilkenny clinched the Leinster under-20 hurling title last night.
Jack Doyle's goal proved decisive in their 1-13 to 15 points win over Wexford.
The Cats are now set to play Limerick in the All-Ireland final.
