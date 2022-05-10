Advertisement
Sport

Kilkenny clinch Leinster under-20 title

May 10, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Kilkenny clinched the Leinster under-20 hurling title last night.

Jack Doyle's goal proved decisive in their 1-13 to 15 points win over Wexford.

The Cats are now set to play Limerick in the All-Ireland final.

