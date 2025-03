Kilkenny have beaten Limerick in Division 1A of the Allianz National Hurling League.

The Cats had too much for their visitors at UPMC Nowlan Park and came away with a 29 point to 20 point win.

That result means All Ireland Champions Clare will be relegated along with Wexford to Division 1B next season.

In Division 1B, Carlow came away with a 3 point win over their neighbours Laois this afternoon.

In Division 2 Meath defeated Down 2-30 to 4-21.