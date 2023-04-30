Advertisement
Kilkenny and Galway draw in Leinster

Apr 30, 2023 16:04 By radiokerrysport
Kilkenny and Galway draw in Leinster
It's finished up Galway 1-25 to Kilkenny's 28-points in their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship clash at Nowlan Park.

Declan McLoughlin scored a late equalizer on his championship to rescue a point for the Tribesmen.

