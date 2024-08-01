Advertisement
Kilgarvan Intermediate Champions 2024

Aug 1, 2024 10:56 By radiokerrysport
Kilgarvan Intermediate Champions 2024
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Final - Kilgarvan beat St Brendan's on a scoreline of 5-11 1-9

reporting Diarmuid Kearney

Diarmuid also spoke with Kilgarvan manager Micky Foley.

Elsewhere last night,
The U15 Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region competition had both semi finals and Finals played last night

Division 1
Na Gaeil beat Laune Rangers 3-10 to 3-08
and Austin Stacks had a 3-06 to 1-04 win over An Ghaeltacht

in Division 2
it finished Dromid/Waterville 5-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-10
Castleisland Desmonds won the Division 3 Final - overcoming Na Fianna 3-10 to 1-11

in the Division 4 Final in Milltown Renard/St Marys/Valentia were the winners - a big score in that one - they beat Dingle 3-21 to 4-04

In Division 6 it finished
Laune Rangers B 4-04 Na Gaeil B 3-08

There was also one under 13 game, in div 8.
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B 1-03 Ardfert B 2-13

Tonight in the Keane's SuperValu Co. Minor Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Causeway/Abbeydorney v Ballyduff @ Causeway, 7.00pm
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Crotta O'Neill's @ Kenmare, 7.30pm

