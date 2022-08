There could be 10 Teams in the Senior Hurling Championship next year, after Kilgarvan won the Intermediate Championship last night.

The defeated St Brendan's 3-13 to 0-11 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The details are to be worked out but they could join Dr Crokes, Ballyduff, Causeway, Crotta O Neills, Ballyheigue, Lixnaw, Kilmoyley, St. Brendans and Abbeydorney.