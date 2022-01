Six points from Paddy Woodgate helped Kildare secure an O'Byrne Cup semi-final spot last night.

The Lilywhites were comfortable 4-19 to 1-10 winners over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

A piece of pre-season silverware will be doled out tonight.

Galway face Roscommon in the final of the FBD League at the AirDome from 5.45.