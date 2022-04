Munster and Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne has been ruled out of the remainder of the season.

He requires surgery on a neck problem, which will see the 33-year-old spend up to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

It means Kilcoyne will miss the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Toulouse and Ireland's summer tour of New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Munster have also confirmed that Peter O'Mahony has returned to full training.

He sat out their win over Ulster last week.