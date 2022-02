A late goal from Jerome Johnston helped Kilcoo land the All-Ireland club football title for the first time.

The Down side beat Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin by 2-8 to 13 points after extra-time at Croke Park.

There were also dramatic scenes in the hurling final, as Ballygunner claimed their first-ever All-Ireland title.

Harry Ruddle's goal in the final moments earned the Waterford club a 2-17 to 1-19 win over Ballyhale Shamrocks.