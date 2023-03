Republic of Ireland international Leanne Kiernan is at least 10 weeks away from a return.

The Liverpool striker has been out of action since the opening weekend of the WSL season after coming off in the win over Chelsea with an ankle injury.

Kiernan's had several set-backs since and Liverpool have confirmed the 23-year-old won't be back for at least 10 weeks.

She's been a regular in Vera Pauw's Ireland squads when available.