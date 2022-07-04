Kiely Thrilled Getting Into Another All Ireland Final

Limerick's bid for a third consecutive All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship title remains on track.

They beat Galway by 27 points to 1-21 in their semi-final at Croke Park yesterday.

Peter Casey, Cian Lynch and David Reidy all came off the bench for the Treaty.

Advertisement

Manager John Kiely was particularly pleased with the impact Reidy made.

Meanwhile,

Cork are on the lookout for a new senior hurling manager.

Advertisement

Kieran Kingston informed the county board yesterday evening that he would not be seeking another term in the role.

His second stint saw him guide the Rebels to last year's All-Ireland final, where they lost to Limerick.

Tipperary are the new All-Ireland minor hurling champions.

Advertisement

Paddy McCormack's goal deep into stoppage time helped the Premier County to a 1-17 to 1-16 win over Offaly at Nowlan Park.

Cavan will be playing senior ladies football next season after they beat Westmeath by four points in their TG4 relegation play-off in Longford yesterday.

It finished 1-13 to 1-9 at Pearse Park.