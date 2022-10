The kick off times for the Republic of Ireland's group matches at next year's World Cup in Australia have been confirmed.

The opening match against Australia in Sydney will kick off at 10am Irish time on July the 20th.

The second group match against Canada in Perth has a 1 o'clock start Irish time, with the final game against Nigeria underway from 11 o'clock Irish time in Brisbane.

All three games will take place at 8pm local time.