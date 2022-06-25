Keys withdraws from Wimbledon

American tennis star Madison Keys has withdrawn from Wimbledon after suffering an abdominal injury.
The world number 24 will not play at SW19 where she was a quarter finalist in 2015.
The action gets underway in London on Monday.
