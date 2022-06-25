Advertisement
Sport

Keys withdraws from Wimbledon

Jun 25, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
American tennis star Madison Keys has withdrawn from Wimbledon after suffering an abdominal injury.

The world number 24 will not play at SW19 where she was a quarter finalist in 2015.

The action gets underway in London on Monday.

