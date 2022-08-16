Advertisement
Kevin O'Brien retires

Aug 16, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrynews
Kevin O'Brien has retired from cricket.

He spent 16 years with Ireland and won 389 caps.

The 38 year old batsman scored a century as Ireland beat England at the 2011 World Cup.

