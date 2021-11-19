Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for covid-19

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for coronavirus on his return from international duty with Belgium.
He's confirmed the midfielder was vaccinated.
