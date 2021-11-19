Advertisement
Sport

Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for covid-19

Nov 19, 2021 14:11 By radiokerrysport
Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for covid-19
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for coronavirus on his return from international duty with Belgium.

He's confirmed the midfielder was vaccinated.

