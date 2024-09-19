Kevin Cronin Makes Weight As Title Fight Gets The Go Ahead

Kerrys Kevin Cronin and Emmet Brennan have both successfully made championship weight ahead of their BUI Celtic Super Middleweight title fight tomorrow night in the 3 Arena.

Emmet Brennan coming in at 167lbs even.

Kevin Cronin coming in at 167.2lbs.

Both men coming just under 168lb limit.

Positive news from this morning's official weigh ins is the Kingdom Warrior was looking fresh and chiselled on the scales. With Brennan looking like he had to work rather hard to make the weight.

Advertisement

Ceremonial weigh ins will take place at 6pm this evening in the 3Arena where both men will be refuelled and face off for the final time before tomorrow night for the cameras.

It will be interesting to see both men size up against each other refuelled!