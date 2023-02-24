Kerry team named for round 5 clash with Meath

There have been four changes made for Kerry's face off against Meath, the team that defeated them in the All-Ireland final last year in the fifth round of the Lidl Ladies National Football league Division 1.
Ciara Butler, Aoife Dillane, Anna Galvin, and Erica McGlynn enter the squad replacing Mary Ellen Bolger, Ciara Murphy, Caoimhe Evans, and Hanna O'Donoghue
Throw in is at 2 pm in Brosna on Saturday, the 25th.
Kerry Team
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmond's
3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
4. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
5. Aishling O’Connell - Éire Óg
6. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmond's
7. Louise Galvin - Finuge/St Senans
8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmond's
9. Mary O’Connell - Na Gaeil
10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans
11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
12. Anna Galvin - Na Fianna
13. Síofra O’Shea - Southern Gaels (C)
14. Erica McGlynn - Fossa
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne
16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
17. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
18. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
19. Hannah O’Donoghue - Beaufort
20. Ciara O'Brien - Laune Rangers
21. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Sceine Gaels
22. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort
23. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
24. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
25. Katie Brosnan - Firies
26. Caitriona Dillon - Finuge/St Senans
27. Emer Riordan - Firies
28. Mary Collins - Rathmore
29. Keri-Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion
30. Emma Costello - Firies