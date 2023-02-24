Kerry team named for round 5 clash with Meath

There have been four changes made for Kerry's face off against Meath, the team that defeated them in the All-Ireland final last year in the fifth round of the Lidl Ladies National Football league Division 1.

Ciara Butler, Aoife Dillane, Anna Galvin, and Erica McGlynn enter the squad replacing Mary Ellen Bolger, Ciara Murphy, Caoimhe Evans, and Hanna O'Donoghue

Throw in is at 2 pm in Brosna on Saturday, the 25th.

Advertisement

Kerry Team

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmond's

3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

4. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

5. Aishling O’Connell - Éire Óg

6. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmond's

7. Louise Galvin - Finuge/St Senans

8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmond's

9. Mary O’Connell - Na Gaeil

10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans

11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

12. Anna Galvin - Na Fianna

13. Síofra O’Shea - Southern Gaels (C)

14. Erica McGlynn - Fossa

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

17. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

18. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

19. Hannah O’Donoghue - Beaufort

20. Ciara O'Brien - Laune Rangers

21. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Sceine Gaels

22. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort

23. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

24. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

25. Katie Brosnan - Firies

26. Caitriona Dillon - Finuge/St Senans

27. Emer Riordan - Firies

28. Mary Collins - Rathmore

29. Keri-Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion

30. Emma Costello - Firies