Kerry’s wait for first home victory goes on

Kerry’s wait for a first ever home victory goes on.

The Kingdom have lost 3-2 to Treaty United.

The hosts took the lead inside the first minute thanks to Sean McGrath.

Marc Ludden equalised from a Treaty corner after 23 minutes and Dean George gave the visitors the lead seven minutes later.

George was the supplier for Enda Curran who scored Treaty's third goal with a delicate lob midway through the second half.

Leo Gaxha's wonder strike from outside the box three minutes into stoppage time was the last score of the game as Kerry FC still pursue that first home win.

First Division leaders Galway United could only muster a 1-1 draw away to Cobh, despite Ramblers playing the majority of the second half with ten men.

Waterford had Giles Phillips sent off as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Longford.

Athlone were 4-1 winners away to Wexford.

====

Shamrock Rovers’ lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division remains at four-points, despite being held to a goalless draw at Drogheda.

An injury-time equaliser from Cork’s Ruairi Keating saw St. Pat’s held to a 1-1 draw at Richmond Park.

Will Patching’s penalty in the fifth minute of added time gave Derry City a 2-1 win at home to Sligo.

Late goals from John O’Sullivan and Jonny Afolabi saw Bohemians come from behind to beat Dundalk 3-2 at Dalymount.

And Shelbourne came away from UCD with a 4-nil win.

====

Wexford Youths play Galway United this afternoon for a place in the first ever Avenir Sports All-Island Cup final.