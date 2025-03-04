Kerry’s Tadhg Morley receives Education Champion Scholarship

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Irish American Partnership (the Partnership) continue to build on their long-standing relationship, providing $128,000 in scholarships focussed on the importance of careers in education over the next 4 years to inter-county players. 32 Education Champion Scholarships will be awarded each year as a result of funding provided by the Partnership.

This year's 32 recipients -1 from each of the 32 counties - are student teachers and those pursuing postgraduate studies to further their careers in education. More than 300 GPA members are in the teaching profession.

The scholarships were awarded at a function at the Alex Hotel in Dublin last night attended by Irish American Partnership President & CEO, Mary Sugrue, GPA CEO Tom Parsons and the 32 recipients.

As part of the process the recipients have undertaken to conduct a session with their classes on the theme of leadership before the end of the current term.

Speaking to mark the announcement, GPA CEO Tom Parsons said; “Teaching is without doubt one of the most important and influential careers that anybody can undertake. Teachers shape and mould young people, not only as students, but also as people. They play a vital role in their development.

“Teachers are role models for kids across Ireland, so it is essential to support the next generation. That is why I am so happy to make this announcement alongside the Irish American Partnership without whose support these scholarships would not have been possible.”

“The Education Champion Scholarship embodies the Irish American Partnership’s mission to honour our Irish heritage through investment in education,” said President & CEO, Mary Sugrue. “By supporting these Gaelic Players, we recognise not only their dedication to sport but also their role as cultural ambassadors who preserve and promote Irish traditions. Their leadership, both on and off the field, is inspiring, and we are proud to invest in their journey as they work to educate and mentor Ireland’s youth.”

The scholarships have been awarded on a 50:50 female to male basis and across the 4 codes. The full list of these recipients is:

Camogie

Rachel Breen, Carlow, ATU Sligo

Shanise Fitzsimons, Cavan, Hibernia College

Rachael Hanniffy, Galway, Hibernia College

Julianne Malone, Kilkenny, Hibernia College

Sharon Shanahan, Offaly, UL

Rachael Walsh, Waterford, UL

Hurling

Thomas Cawley, Sligo, UL

Ciaran Doyle, Westmeath, DCU

Martin Feeney, Leitrim, DCU

Barry Heffernan, Tipperary, Hibernia College

Rory McCloskey, Antrim, St. Mary’s College

Shane Meehan, Clare, Mary Immaculate

Tim O’Mahony, Cork, Hibernia College

Football (Female)

Niamh Carr, Donegal , Maynooth University

Lucy Dunne, Wicklow, UCD

Niamh Gallogly, Meath, DCU

Aisling Hanley, Roscommon, DCU

Sarah Harding Kenny, Wexford, Hibernia College

Orla Hennessy, Laois, ATU Sligo

Meadhbh MacNamara, Limerick, Mary Immaculate

Caoimhe McCormack, Longford, DCU

Niamh McManus, Fermanagh, St. Mary’s College

Ruth Sargent, Kildare, St. Patrick’s College

Football (Male)

James Duggan, Down, St. Mary’s College

Rory Grugan, Armagh, UUJ

Ciarán Kilkenny, Dublin, DCU

Craig Lennon, Louth, DCU

Tadhg Morley, Kerry, UL

Micheál McCarville, Monaghan, Hibernia College

Eunan Mulholland, Derry, UUJ

Seán O’Donnell, Tyrone, St. Mary’s College

Ryan O’Donoghue, Mayo, UCG

