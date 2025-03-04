Advertisement
Kerry’s Tadhg Morley receives Education Champion Scholarship

Mar 4, 2025 16:47 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's Tadhg Morley receives Education Champion Scholarship
3 March 2025; Tadhg Morley of Kerry, is presented with their scholarship by Mary Sugrue, Chief Executive Officer, Irish American Partnership, and GPA Chief Executive Officer Tom Parsons, during the announcement of the GPA and Irish American Partnership 32 Education Champion Scholarships at the Alex Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Irish American Partnership (the Partnership) continue to build on their long-standing relationship, providing $128,000 in scholarships focussed on the importance of careers in education over the next 4 years to inter-county players. 32 Education Champion Scholarships will be awarded each year as a result of funding provided by the Partnership.

This year's 32 recipients -1 from each of the 32 counties - are student teachers and those pursuing postgraduate studies to further their careers in education. More than 300 GPA members are in the teaching profession.

The scholarships were awarded at a function at the Alex Hotel in Dublin last night attended by Irish American Partnership President & CEO, Mary Sugrue, GPA CEO Tom Parsons and the 32 recipients.

As part of the process the recipients have undertaken to conduct a session with their classes on the theme of leadership before the end of the current term.

Speaking to mark the announcement, GPA CEO Tom Parsons said; “Teaching is without doubt one of the most important and influential careers that anybody can undertake. Teachers shape and mould young people, not only as students, but also as people. They play a vital role in their development.

“Teachers are role models for kids across Ireland, so it is essential to support the next generation. That is why I am so happy to make this announcement alongside the Irish American Partnership without whose support these scholarships would not have been possible.”

“The Education Champion Scholarship embodies the Irish American Partnership’s mission to honour our Irish heritage through investment in education,” said President & CEO, Mary Sugrue. “By supporting these Gaelic Players, we recognise not only their dedication to sport but also their role as cultural ambassadors who preserve and promote Irish traditions. Their leadership, both on and off the field, is inspiring, and we are proud to invest in their journey as they work to educate and mentor Ireland’s youth.”

The scholarships have been awarded on a 50:50 female to male basis and across the 4 codes. The full list of these recipients is:

Camogie
Rachel Breen, Carlow, ATU Sligo
Shanise Fitzsimons, Cavan, Hibernia College
Rachael Hanniffy, Galway, Hibernia College
Julianne Malone, Kilkenny, Hibernia College
Sharon Shanahan, Offaly, UL
Rachael Walsh, Waterford, UL

Hurling
Thomas Cawley, Sligo, UL
Ciaran Doyle, Westmeath, DCU
Martin Feeney, Leitrim, DCU
Barry Heffernan, Tipperary, Hibernia College
Rory McCloskey, Antrim, St. Mary’s College
Shane Meehan, Clare, Mary Immaculate
Tim O’Mahony, Cork, Hibernia College

Football (Female)
Niamh Carr, Donegal , Maynooth University
Lucy Dunne, Wicklow, UCD
Niamh Gallogly, Meath, DCU
Aisling Hanley, Roscommon, DCU
Sarah Harding Kenny, Wexford, Hibernia College
Orla Hennessy, Laois, ATU Sligo
Meadhbh MacNamara, Limerick, Mary Immaculate
Caoimhe McCormack, Longford, DCU
Niamh McManus, Fermanagh, St. Mary’s College
Ruth Sargent, Kildare, St. Patrick’s College

Football (Male)
James Duggan, Down, St. Mary’s College
Rory Grugan, Armagh, UUJ
Ciarán Kilkenny, Dublin, DCU
Craig Lennon, Louth, DCU
Tadhg Morley, Kerry, UL
Micheál McCarville, Monaghan, Hibernia College
Eunan Mulholland, Derry, UUJ
Seán O’Donnell, Tyrone, St. Mary’s College
Ryan O’Donoghue, Mayo, UCG
ENDS

