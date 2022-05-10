Advertisement
Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien misses out on Footballer of the Week award

May 10, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien has missed out on the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week award.

He was narrowly beaten in the voting by Galway’s Sean Kelly.

Donegal’s Jamie Brennan was the other nominee.

