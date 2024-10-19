Kerry's Stephen O'Brien & Adrian Spillane Retire From Intercounty Football

All-Ireland Senior Football winners for Kerry Stephen O'Brien and Adrian Spillane have announced their retirement from inter-county football.

Kenmare Shamrocks' O'Brien won All-Ireland titles for Kerry in 2014 and 2022.

Adrian Spillane from Templenoe was part of the side that was victorious over Galway in 2022.

In a statement the Kerry Senior Football Manager, Jack O'Connor, said “Stephen O’ Brien and Adrian Spillane will be fondly remembered by the Kerry supporters. They were great team players who always worked hard and they were greatly admired and respected by their teammates. Both contributed massively to Kerry winning the All Ireland in 2022 . They will be sadly missed for their leadership within the playing group. I wish them both the very best in their retirement”.

The Chairman of Kerry GAA, Patrick O'Sullivan, said: “On behalf of Kerry GAA and the entire Kerry community, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations and deepest gratitude to Stephen O’Brien and Adrian Spillane as they announce their retirement from inter-county football.

Stephen and Adrian have given so much to the green and gold over the years, embodying the spirit, dedication, and skill that Kerry football is renowned for. They have been exemplary ambassadors for our county, displaying unwavering commitment both on and off the field.

Both of you have made sacrifices—personal, physical, and professional—to represent Kerry at the highest level. It takes immense dedication to balance the demands of inter-county football, and you both have done so with great dignity and resilience. Kerry football is richer for having had you among our ranks.

I also wish to acknowledge the support of your families, friends, and communities who have stood by your side throughout your careers. Without their backing, the journey would not have been the same.

As you close this chapter of your careers, I know that the next stage will be filled with success in whatever path you choose. You will always be a part of the Kerry GAA family, and we hope to see you continue to inspire future generations of players in whatever role you may take on next.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh, Stephen and Adrian. You leave behind a lasting legacy, and Kerry GAA will forever be grateful”.

Former Kerry Senior Football Captain and Radio Kerry GAA Analyst, Billy O'Shea, gave his reaction to John Drummey.