Kerry's Sean O'Shea set to miss out in League

Kerry's Sean O'Shea is set to miss at least part of the remainder of the Allianz Football League.
The Kenmare player has a toe injury which, whilst not as bad as initially feared, could restrict his game time in the coming weeks.
Advertisement
Kerry's Sean O'Shea is set to miss at least part of the remainder of the Allianz Football League.
The Kenmare player has a toe injury which, whilst not as bad as initially feared, could restrict his game time in the coming weeks.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus