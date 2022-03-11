Advertisement
Kerry's Sean O'Shea set to miss out in League

Mar 11, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's Sean O'Shea is set to miss at least part of the remainder of the Allianz Football League.

The Kenmare player has a toe injury which, whilst not as bad as initially feared, could restrict his game time in the coming weeks.

