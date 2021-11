League champions Shelbourne have not had any player nominated for the Women's National League Player of the Year award.

Peamount United's Karen Duggan, Wexford Youths' Kylie Murphy and former Listowel Celtic star Savannah McCarthy who now plays for Galway United are the three selected.

Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton is up for the Young Player of the Year award, while Noel King is one of three nominees for Manager of the Year.

The winners will be announced on December 1st.