Kerry’s Savannah McCarthy named in Republic of Ireland squad

Oct 15, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry’s Savannah McCarthy has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Galway player is one of 8 defenders included on a panel of 27 for the game against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium on October 21st and the trip to Helsinki to take on Finland on October 26th.

Keeva Keenan, Claire O'Riordan, Megan Campbell, Alli Murphy, Clare Shine, Ruesha Littlejohn, Isibeal Atkinson and Hayley Nolan have all been ruled out.

The games against Sweden and Finland will be the last for assistant manager Eileen Gleeson, who will depart to take over as manager of Glasgow City.

