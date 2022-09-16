Advertisement
Kerry's O'Connor to contest Grand Final

Sep 16, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's Mark O'Connor will next weekend contest the Grand Final.

Geelong have won through to the decider by beating Brisbane 120 points to 49.

O'Connor was used in the game as a medical sub.

