Kerry's O'Connor to contest Grand Final

Kerry's Mark O'Connor will next weekend contest the Grand Final.
Geelong have won through to the decider by beating Brisbane 120 points to 49.
O'Connor was used in the game as a medical sub.
Advertisement
Kerry's Mark O'Connor will next weekend contest the Grand Final.
Geelong have won through to the decider by beating Brisbane 120 points to 49.
O'Connor was used in the game as a medical sub.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus