Kerry's Munster LGFA executive members resign

Oct 22, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's Munster LGFA executive members Nora Fealey and Alanna Donegan have resigned from their positions.

They have done so in light of what they refer to as "recent issues involving our county representatives."

There's a fixtures clash for 11 players on Saturday, with Abbeydorney's Munster Junior Championship semi-final fixed for an hour before Munster camogie semi-finals for Clanmaurice and Cillard.

Kerry LGFA and Kerry Camogie have called on Munster LGFA to work with Munster Camogie to "try and offer a solution to allow all players to represent their county in what may be a once in a lifetime opportunity."

The statement calls on "all parties involved to exhaust every avenue available to them before any final decision is reached."

