Kerry's Muirne Wall Starts For Munster v Connacht

Kerry's Muirne Wall starts for Munster in this afternoon's Women's Interprovincial clash with Connacht.

The UL Bohemian player starts at scrum-half while two other Kerry women, Emma Dunican from Tralee and AnnaKate Cournane from Cahersiveen are named on the bench.

Munster are top of the table after two games with the maximum of 10 points with a Finals Day coming up in Belfast on Saturday week.

Kick-off at Dexcom Stadium is at 2.30 today.

Killarney's Ella Guerin is on the Munster bench for their U18 game with Connacht at Corinthians at 1 today.

In men's rugby, two Kerry players have been named in the starting 15 for the Munster U19s who play Ulster tomorrow in Virgin Media Park.

Iveragh Eagles duo Conall Cournane and Michael O'Sullivan will play at full-back and No 8 respectively.

Abbeyfeale's Christian Foley is at loosehead prop.

The game kick's off at 3pm.