Kerry's Jackie Horgan named on Soaring Stars team

Kerry's Jackie Horgan has been named on the 2024 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team.

She's included at left corner forward, with the winners acknowledged for their outstanding accomplishments and unwavering dedication throughout the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate and Premier Junior Championship season.

Kerry were knocked out of the Intermediate Championship at the semi final stage.

Intermediate champions Cork lead the way on this year’s Soaring Star team with six selected while runners up Kilkenny have four included.

Laois, Premier Junior runners-up, have two named; winners Tipperary one and Intermediate semi-finalists Offaly one also.

Cork boss Ger Manley is Manager of the Year.

The six deserving Cork Players awarded a 2024 PwC Camogie Soaring Star are:

• Emma Flanagan – No. 2 Corner Back

• Niamh O’Leary – No. 3 Full Back

• Aoife Barrett – No. 4 Corner Back

• Tara McCarthy – No. 9 Midfield

• Cliona O’Callaghan – No. 10 Half Forward

• Lauren Homan – No. 11 Centre Forward

The four Kilkenny players who have been awarded a place on the 2024 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team are:

• Cliona Murphy – No. 1 Goalkeeper

• Mairead Kennedy – No. 5 Half Back

• Hannah Scott – No. 7 Half Back

• Danielle Morrissey – No. 8 Midfield

The 2024 All-Ireland Premier Junior runners-up Laois are awarded two positions on this year’s PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team:

• Clodagh Tynan – No. 6 Centre Back

• Aimee Collier – No. 14 Full Forward

This year’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Tipperary are represented on this year’s 2024 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team by the following player:

• Jenny Grace – No. 13 Corner Forward

Intermediate Semi-finalists Offaly are represented with one player on the 2024 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team:

• Grace Teehan – No. 12 Half Forward

Intermediate Semi-finalists Kerry are also represented with one player on the 2024 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team:

• Jackie Horgan – No. 15 Corner Forward