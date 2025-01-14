Kerry's Hanrahan available for Connacht selection

Connacht have received a big boost ahead of their Challenge Cup trip to Cardiff this weekend.

Out-half, Kerry's JJ Hanrahan is available for selection, nine months after suffering an ACL injury against the Dragons in the URC.

Head coach Pete Wilkins admits picking his starting 10 won't be easy

Ulster Rugby have confirmed that experienced front-rowers, Eric O’Sullivan and John Andrew, have signed new deals.

They'll remain at the province until 2027 and 2026 respectively.

Leinster have confirmed that James Lowe and Dan Sheehan have stepped up their recovery from respective injuries.

It remains to be seen whether they will be fit enough for this weekend's Champions Cup visit of Bath to the Aviva Stadium.

Both players will hope to make Simon Easterby's Ireland squad for the Six Nations, which will be revealed tomorrow.

Meanwhile - Maro Itoje has been promoted to England captain for the Six Nations, replacing Saracens team-mate Jamie George in the role.

