Kerry's Ciara Butler wins Golden Glove award

Kerry goalkeeper Ciara Butler has won the 2024 ZuCar Golden Glove award

Ciara was voted the winner after a fabulous save made against Meath in this years TG4 Senior Football Championship

Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth was the leading scorer across the Junior, Intermediate and Senior grades to win the golden boot.

Eimear’s incredible tally of 8-48 (72 points) was 39 points clear of her nearest challenger, Louth’s Kate Flood.

The 23-year-old Derrygonnelly Harps forward capped another incredible season by winning her third TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship medal at Croke Park on August 4.

Fermanagh defeated Louth by 1-11 to 0-12 to land the West County Hotel Cup and also secure Intermediate Championship football next year.

Eimear accounted for 1-9 of the Erne County’s winning tally on the day in a display that earned her the Player of the Match award.

Eimear was also present at Croke Park today to collect her award.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton commented: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Ciara and Eimear as they visit Croke Park today to collect their ZuCar Golden Glove and Golden Boot awards.

“These awards crown superb seasons for both players, who excelled in the colours of Kerry and Fermanagh throughout the entire season.

“While elite inter-county sport is very much a team game, it is also important to acknowledge individual excellence and I would like to thank ZuCar once again for their support of these beautifully-sculpted awards.

“Since coming on board with us in 2021, ZuCar have been integral in the promotion of our sport and as the LGFA’s Performance Partner, they are also acutely aware of the significant work that is ongoing at grassroots level.

“In that regard, ZuCar are also proud sponsors of our All-Ireland U18 Championships and they are also our Gaelic4Teens programme sponsors.

“I wish to acknowledge the dedicated support of ZuCar CEO Gavin Hydes and his team, and this has been a hugely successful partnership to date.”

Allyson McCarthy, ZuCar Marketing Manager, added: “Huge congratulations to Ciara and Eimear on their award wins, and to all Golden Glove nominees and players who featured in the race for the ZuCar Golden Boot award.

“It was an historic season for Kerry as they claimed the TG4 All-Ireland Senior title for the first time since 1993, and in the LGFA’s 50th anniversary year, and Ciara’s consistent displays played a key role in the Kingdom’s success.

“Ciara is a superb goalkeeper and Kerry are fortunate to have her occupying such a pivotal position on the team.

“It was also a wonderful season for Eimear and Fermanagh, who claimed the TG4 All-Ireland Junior title. It was clear from a long way out that Eimear was on course for the Golden Boot award, such was the staggering level of her attacking prowess, and her All-Ireland final display was one for the ages.

“ZuCar are extremely proud to be the Performance Partner of the LGFA, and sponsors of the All-Ireland Minor Championships and the Gaelic4Teens programme.

“We’re already looking forward with anticipation to another wonderful season of inter-county football in 2025 and we wish all players well for the remainder of the year as they continue to perform at local level with their clubs.”

About ZuCar:

