Kerry's Bryan Murphy can today become an All-Ireland champion.

The Causeway man lines out with Sarsfields of Cork in the Senior Club hurling final against Na Fianna of Dublin.

Stating time in Croke Park is 1.30.

Cuala of Dublin and Tyrone's Errigal Ciaran will go head to head in the football decider at Croke Park this afternoon.

Throw in for that game is just after half past 3.