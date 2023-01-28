Kerry’s Allianz Football League title defence underway today

Kerry’s Allianz Football League title defence gets underway today.
The Kingdom are away to Donegal, from 2 o’clock in Ballybofey.
Former Kerry captain, Ambrose O'Donovan
Another ex Kerry captain Billy O'Shea
Kerry player Gavin White firstly discussed the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2023 and its importance in remembering a legend of Gaelic football
Kerry player Paul Geaney
Kerry player Tadhg Morley
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor firstly spoke about David Moran's retirement
Tom Cormack of Highland Radio
Last night, a point from Ryan O’Donoghue - with the final kick of the game time - secured a dramatic draw for Mayo in a thrilling clash with Galway in Castlebar.
It finished Mayo 1-11 Galway 2-8.
This afternoon, Roscommon take on Tyrone in their Division 1 opener at Dr. Hyde Park.
Throw-in is set for 1:30 pm.