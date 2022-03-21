Kerrymen chosen on Higher Education Football Team of the Year

There are 3 Kerrymen on the Electric Ireland Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

It's a double for MTU Kerry student and Ardfert player Fionán Mackessy, who was last week named on the hurling team of the year. He is selected at corner back.

Fellow MTU Kerry player Tony Brosnan of Dr.Crokes is chosen at corner forward.

Advertisement

David Clifford of Fossa is named at full forward after his performances for UL.

2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

1. Conor Carroll - NUIG, Oranmore-Maree, Roscommon

2. Eoghan McLaughlin - UL, Westport, Mayo

3. Shea Ryan - DCU, Newbridge Sarsfields, Kildare

4. Fionán Mackessy - MTUK, Ardfert, Kerry

5. Sean Powter - UL, Douglas, Cork

6. Eoin Kelly - NUIG, Moycullen, Galway

7. Sean Kelly - NUIG, Moycullen, Galway

8. Red Óg Murphy - DCU, Curry, Sligo

9. Matthew Tierney - NUIG, Oughterard, Galway

10. Fionn McDonagh - NUIG, Westport, Mayo

11. Emmet McMahon - UL, Kildysart, Clare

12. Gavin Burke - NUIG, Corofin, Galway

13. Cathal Heneghan - NUIG, Glaveys, Roscommon

14. David Clifford - UL, Fossa, Kerry

15. Tony Brosnan - MTUK, Dr. Crokes, Kerry