Kerryman Sean Clifford Sets New World Record for Scaling Ireland’s 275 Mountains

Sean Clifford, a native of Killarney, County Kerry, has just achieved an extraordinary feat by setting a new record for scaling all 275 of Ireland’s mountains over 600 meters, known as the Vandeleur-Lynams. Clifford completed this monumental challenge in just 21 days, (2 hours and 46 minutes) , more than halving the previous record of 47 days !!

Covering 929 kilometers and ascending a total of 72,000 meters, Clifford's achievement marks a new chapter in the history of mountain running. This incredible feat showcases not only his exceptional endurance and determination but also his deep passion for Ireland's rugged landscapes.

“Ireland's mountains are truly special, and I wanted to visit ALL of them! At the same time I wanted to push the boundaries of what's possible for us runners," said Clifford. "Completing this challenge in record time is a dream come true and a testament to the spirit of adventure. I couldn’t have done it without the support of Alicja and the support crew." In addition, a lot of the Irish mountain running community came out to join Sean on the mountains and to be a part of this historic event.

Clifford's journey spanned the entire length and breadth of Ireland, navigating some of the country's most challenging terrains. From the majestic peaks of the MacGillycuddy's Reeks in Kerry to the remote beauty of the Donegal mountains, Clifford braved extreme weather conditions, steep technical ascents, and the physical demands of continuous mountain running and climbing.

Clifford’s record-breaking run is a source of inspiration not only to the trail running community but to all who appreciate the spirit of adventure and the beauty of Ireland's natural landscapes. His achievement shines a spotlight on the growing popularity of mountain running in Ireland, encouraging others to explore and challenge themselves in the great outdoors.

What makes this achievement even more mind blowing, is the fact that Sean had not planned to do it this year. It was a medium term objective. But as he was in Galway at the start of August and he was challenged to run every mountain in Galway… he did just that… and he followed up with Mayo, Sligo and Donegal ! After he finished Donegal he decided to “give it a go” and continue on down the country ticking off mountains on his way to his home county, Kerry.

Many mountaineering legends have given the utmost praise, with fellow local and world champion mountain runner John Lenihan referring to the performance as an “outstanding feat of skill, fitness and navigation”

Now based in the South of France, Clifford is an experienced plant-based trail runner and organizer of trail running and hiking weekends for Irish adventure seekers. His experience in organizing trail running holidays has clearly contributed to his successful execution of this ambitious endeavor. More information about his trail running holidays can be found on his website, EatSleepTrailRun.com. The organization focuses on providing unique and challenging running and hiking experiences tailored to all levels of runners and fitness enthusiasts, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle amidst breathtaking natural landscapes.