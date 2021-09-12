Advertisement
Sport

Kerryman relfects on role in Solheim Cup success

Sep 12, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerryman relfects on role in Solheim Cup success Kerryman relfects on role in Solheim Cup success
Share this article

There was a strong Kerry connection to Europe’s success in the Solheim Cup.

Verners Tess of Tralee was part of the European management team as they retained the trophy by beating America 15 points to 13 in Ohio

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus