Kerryman on bench for La Rochelle

Kerry's Ultane Dillane has been dropped to the bench by La Rochelle for tomorrow's Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster.

The former Connacht player started in the last four victory over Exeter.

Leinster backs Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe return to their starting lineup.

Lowe will take his place on the wing in place of Jordan Larmour while Henshaw comes in for Charlie Ngatai (PRON: Nat-tie) in the centre.

Overall, there are 12 changes to the side that were beaten by Munster in the URC semi finals last weekend.