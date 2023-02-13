Kerryman named Ireland captain

Kerry's Aivaras Uoisis is to captain the Ireland U18 men’s team at the Four Nations tournament in Cardiff on April 12th and 13th.

The Tralee Magic and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors player is joined in the 17 strong panel by club-mate Joshua Osayanrhion.

Uosis said: “It’s beyond a privilege and an honour to represent Ireland as captain. It’s exciting looking ahead to our campaign, especially with how enjoyable the last programme was. I’m looking forward to building on it starting with the Four Nations, with this squad coming back with experience from last summers U16 and U18 European Championships. A massive thank you to our loyal sponsors AWM Contracts too, for making all of this possible this year again.”

Squad:

Joseph Badejo (Dundalk Ravens), Leo Byrne (Alvik Basket), Daniel Carberry (Templeogue), Daryl Cuff (Blue Demons/Feltrim Academy), Tony Ezeonu (J. Addison Academy), Declan Gbinigie (Titans BC), Jack Kehoe (Old Leighlin/SETU Carlow), Jakub Malecki (Drogheda Wolves), Stanley Njekwe (Manchester Giants), Ross O’Flynn (Ballincollig BC), Victor Okojie (BC Taurus) Joshua Osayanrhion (Tralee Magic/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Liam Price (Limerick Lions), Harry Scully (Dublin Lions), Daniel Shahab (Limerick Lions), Dan Sheridan (Killester BC), Aivaras Uosis (Tralee Magic/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors).